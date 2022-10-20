Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 238 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Okta were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Okta by 5,021.3% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 541,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,780,000 after buying an additional 531,153 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth about $69,245,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Okta by 79.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 800,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,338,000 after buying an additional 354,934 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,994,000 after purchasing an additional 264,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,183,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,697,000 after purchasing an additional 248,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Okta to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Okta from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Okta from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.36.

Okta Price Performance

OKTA stock opened at $53.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.54 and a 1-year high of $272.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.51.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The business had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $232,868.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $232,868.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,313 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.