Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 292 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 299.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the second quarter worth $150,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the first quarter worth $208,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF stock opened at $47.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.45. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 12 month low of $44.82 and a 12 month high of $71.43.

