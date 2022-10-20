Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 3,233 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 240.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $62.62 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.97 and a 1-year high of $84.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.61 and its 200 day moving average is $66.19.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.