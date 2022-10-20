Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 413 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,992.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PKW opened at $78.93 on Thursday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $73.80 and a one year high of $98.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.56.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.