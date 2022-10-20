Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 427 Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 85,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 797.5% during the 2nd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 79,196 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO increased its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 260,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 222,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 112,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 333,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.88. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $26.20.

