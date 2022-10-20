Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 59 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 857,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $179,135,000 after buying an additional 90,414 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 55,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Albemarle Stock Up 1.9 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.32.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $256.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 115.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $308.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $275.56 and its 200-day moving average is $241.12.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

