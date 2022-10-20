Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 1,487.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,060,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,839,000 after buying an additional 993,704 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,825,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,881,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,507,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,370,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PJUN opened at $28.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.14. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 52 week low of $28.06 and a 52 week high of $32.38.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.