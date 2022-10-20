Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Blackstone (NYSE:BX)

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.55% from the company’s previous close.

BX has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $153.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.04.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $87.74 on Tuesday. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $79.54 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.89 and a 200 day moving average of $100.82.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,170,577 shares of company stock valued at $87,028,541. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its position in Blackstone by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 9,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 29,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in Blackstone by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 60,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.