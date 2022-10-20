Credit Suisse Group Raises Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $405.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $385.00 to $405.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SAM has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group downgraded Boston Beer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $600.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised Boston Beer from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Boston Beer from $384.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $331.00 to $314.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $353.43.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer Price Performance

NYSE:SAM opened at $335.28 on Monday. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $287.00 and a 1 year high of $547.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.27. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $616.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.10 million. Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.92, for a total transaction of $161,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,051.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.92, for a total value of $161,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $612,051.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 777 shares of company stock worth $292,630. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,646,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Boston Beer by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 88.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.