Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€732.00” Price Target for ASML (EPA:ASML)

Credit Suisse Group set a €732.00 ($746.94) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ASML. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ASML from €665.00 ($678.57) to €660.00 ($673.47) in a report on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €615.00 ($627.55) target price on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €525.00 ($535.71) target price on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €940.00 ($959.18) target price on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($714.29) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

ASML Price Performance

