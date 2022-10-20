Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Receives C$8.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.43.

CR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Crew Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

TSE CR opened at C$5.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$886.62 million and a P/E ratio of 2.90. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.46 and a 52-week high of C$6.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66.

Insider Activity

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$198.24 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Crew Energy will post 0.9100001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 65,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.21, for a total value of C$342,867.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 751,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,909,825.74. In related news, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 65,860 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.21, for a total transaction of C$342,867.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 751,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,909,825.74. Also, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 125,000 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total transaction of C$688,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,430,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,871,732.74.

Crew Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.