Critical Analysis: Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) & Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) and Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Global Crossing Airlines Group and Southwest Airlines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Crossing Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Southwest Airlines 1 5 8 1 2.60

Southwest Airlines has a consensus price target of $51.06, suggesting a potential upside of 54.15%. Given Southwest Airlines’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Southwest Airlines is more favorable than Global Crossing Airlines Group.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Crossing Airlines Group $14.29 million 2.13 -$19.82 million N/A N/A Southwest Airlines $15.79 billion 1.24 $977.00 million $1.57 21.10

This table compares Global Crossing Airlines Group and Southwest Airlines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Southwest Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than Global Crossing Airlines Group.

Profitability

This table compares Global Crossing Airlines Group and Southwest Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Crossing Airlines Group -44.25% -849.22% -57.80% Southwest Airlines 4.71% 5.54% 1.57%

Risk & Volatility

Global Crossing Airlines Group has a beta of 22.94, suggesting that its share price is 2,194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southwest Airlines has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.4% of Southwest Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Southwest Airlines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Southwest Airlines beats Global Crossing Airlines Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. operates in the airline business. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and charter airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft that provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. It also rents office spaces. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co. operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos. It also provides inflight entertainment and connectivity services on Wi-Fi enabled aircrafts; and Rapid Rewards loyalty program that enables program members to earn points for dollars spent on Southwest base fares. In addition, the company offers a suite of digital platforms to support customers' travel needs, including websites and apps; and SWABIZ, an online booking tool. Further, it provides ancillary services, such as Southwest's EarlyBird Check-In, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

