Critical Contrast: Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) vs. Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) and Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Light & Wonder and Ebix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Light & Wonder 156.19% -5.63% 1.02% Ebix 6.97% 12.43% 5.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Light & Wonder and Ebix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Light & Wonder 1 0 1 0 2.00 Ebix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Light & Wonder presently has a consensus price target of $52.67, indicating a potential upside of 6.23%. Ebix has a consensus price target of $150.00, indicating a potential upside of 740.81%. Given Ebix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ebix is more favorable than Light & Wonder.

93.1% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of Ebix shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Ebix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Light & Wonder has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ebix has a beta of 2.62, indicating that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Light & Wonder and Ebix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Light & Wonder $2.15 billion 2.20 $371.00 million $37.66 1.32 Ebix $994.94 million 0.55 $68.19 million $2.25 7.93

Light & Wonder has higher revenue and earnings than Ebix. Light & Wonder is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ebix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Light & Wonder beats Ebix on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc. develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games. It also supplies game content, gaming machines; provides table game products and services to licensed gaming entities; and installs and supports casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware and software maintenance and upgrade services of customer casino management systems. The company's SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. It sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards, which players can use to play slot games, table games, or bingo games. Its iGaming segment provides a suite of digital gaming content, including digital real-money gaming, distribution platforms, content, products, and services. This segment also offers the Open Platform System, which offers a range of reporting and administrative functions and tools providing operators control over various areas of digital gaming operations. The company also offers software design, development, licensing, maintenance, support services, and technology solutions. Light & Wonder, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions. The company operates P&C exchanges primarily in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States, which facilitates the exchange of insurance data between brokers and insurance carriers with a focus on the areas of personal and commercial lines. Its exchange related products and services include travel exchanges and money transfer services; foreign exchange and outward remittance services; payment services; gift cards for consumers that can be redeemed at various merchants; and technology services for various providers in the areas of lending, wealth and asset management, and travel. The company's insurance exchanges related products and services include SaaS platform and related services; licensing of software; and professional services comprising setting up, customization, training, or consulting. Its risk compliance services cover certificates of insurance creation and tracking; consulting services comprising project management and development; and business process outsourcing services, including domain intensive project management, system consulting services, and claims adjudication/settlement services. The company was formerly known as Delphi Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Ebix, Inc. in December 2003. Ebix, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia.

