Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Given a C$3.50 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Group Analysts

Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$3.50 price target by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 105.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Critical Elements Lithium Stock Up 2.4 %

CRE opened at C$1.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.52. Critical Elements Lithium has a twelve month low of C$1.13 and a twelve month high of C$1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 18.27, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of C$350.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.45.

Get Critical Elements Lithium alerts:

Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

Receive News & Ratings for Critical Elements Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Elements Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.