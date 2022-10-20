Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Given a C$3.50 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Group Analysts

Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$3.50 price target by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 105.88% from the stock’s previous close.
Critical Elements Lithium Stock Up 2.4 %
CRE opened at C$1.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.52. Critical Elements Lithium has a twelve month low of C$1.13 and a twelve month high of C$1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 18.27, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of C$350.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.45.
Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile
