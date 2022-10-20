Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 401,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,738,000 after buying an additional 180,703 shares during the period. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,219,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $438,138,000 after acquiring an additional 160,299 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,526,000 after purchasing an additional 135,641 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 981.0% during the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 128,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,758,000 after purchasing an additional 116,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,840,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SXT opened at $71.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $67.63 and a 1 year high of $106.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.70 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

SXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Sidoti raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

