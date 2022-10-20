Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 3.4% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2.3% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $290.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.08. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $272.01 and a 52 week high of $531.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.34%.

In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,939.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TECH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $475.00.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

