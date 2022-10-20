Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 97.8% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 103.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 112.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 68.0% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 58.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of REG opened at $54.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $78.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.06 and a 200 day moving average of $60.37.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 88.34%.

A number of analysts have commented on REG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.27.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

