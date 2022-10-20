Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $618,000 Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth $46,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 1.1 %

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $49.42 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $132,432.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,509.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KNX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

