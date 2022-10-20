Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $659,000 Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,352 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Paycom Software by 250.0% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Paycom Software by 157.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 58.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $457.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.93.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $320.50 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 81.55, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $350.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.99.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

