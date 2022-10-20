Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $830,000 Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 28.8% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 14,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 24.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $450,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,028.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $450,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,028.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $248,648.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,473,599 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of brokerages have commented on LSCC. StockNews.com began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.22.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $47.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 1.25. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $161.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.98 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.