Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 206.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 37.6% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 37.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total value of $231,388.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,918.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David S. Nagle sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total transaction of $124,207.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,803.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total transaction of $231,388.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,918.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

LANC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

Shares of LANC opened at $168.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.34. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $116.85 and a twelve month high of $176.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 0.12.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.53 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.46%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

