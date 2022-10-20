Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Toro by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 270,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after buying an additional 37,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Toro by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Toro Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TTC stock opened at $94.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.69. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $106.31.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TTC shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toro news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,985.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Toro news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,985.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $365,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,266.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,232 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Toro

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

