Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 13.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.0% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

NYSE:EMN opened at $73.14 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $129.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

