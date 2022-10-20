Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,220 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 40.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 54.1% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 34,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 187.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 57.9% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 38,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $354.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $333.21 and its 200 day moving average is $291.82. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.93 and a fifty-two week high of $448.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.87.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $614.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.31 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total transaction of $1,040,292.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,672 shares in the company, valued at $30,790,121.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,725 shares of company stock worth $2,237,580. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DECK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $338.00 to $339.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.10.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

