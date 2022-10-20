Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 290 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 54.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. bought a new stake in Wolfspeed during the first quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 26.6% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 4.6% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 61,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Wolfspeed during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

WOLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.34 per share, for a total transaction of $240,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $103.80 on Thursday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.07 and a 12 month high of $142.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of -61.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.79.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

