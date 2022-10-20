Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 310 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 63.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 1.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 26.3% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 3.1% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $158,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 3.0 %

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $148.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. Regal Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $108.28 and a twelve month high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 6.99%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.40.

Regal Rexnord Profile

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

