Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 530 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,792,000 after purchasing an additional 86,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,183,000 after purchasing an additional 136,944 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,054,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,362,000 after purchasing an additional 179,461 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 17.2% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,026,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,123,000 after purchasing an additional 443,457 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 95.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,273,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,530 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EWBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $70.99 on Thursday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.33.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.37 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

