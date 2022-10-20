Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 93.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Mattel during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Mattel during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mattel during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mattel during the first quarter valued at $124,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mattel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mattel in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mattel from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.63.

Mattel Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ MAT opened at $19.37 on Thursday. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Mattel had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Mattel Profile

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.