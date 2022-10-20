Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,437,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,604,000 after acquiring an additional 299,176 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,147,000 after purchasing an additional 25,761 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 7.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,229,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,264,000 after purchasing an additional 86,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 948,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,190,000 after purchasing an additional 22,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 845,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $183.98 on Thursday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.36 and a 1 year high of $190.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.40.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $754.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.95 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $846,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,373.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

