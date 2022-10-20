Cwm LLC Sells 1,455 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 47,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock opened at $45.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.83 and a 200-day moving average of $39.26. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Benchmark upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.72.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

