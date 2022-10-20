D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,838 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $40,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays set a $61.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $39.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.17. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

See Also

