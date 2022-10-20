D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $443,000 Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after purchasing an additional 277,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,261,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,064,880,000 after purchasing an additional 253,333 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 994.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,099,000 after buying an additional 182,830 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $25,346,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $260.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Vertical Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.75.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.