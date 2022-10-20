D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 723 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 407.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $147.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.13 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 98.04%.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile



MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

