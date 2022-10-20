D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2022

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 223,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,338,868 shares.The stock last traded at $72.00 and had previously closed at $69.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.93.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 6.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,167 shares of company stock worth $851,821. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.