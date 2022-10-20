D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 223,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,338,868 shares.The stock last traded at $72.00 and had previously closed at $69.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.93.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Trading Down 6.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,167 shares of company stock worth $851,821. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.