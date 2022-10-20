Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (CVE:DAU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 48001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Desert Gold Ventures Stock Up 7.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$11.36 million and a PE ratio of -2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Desert Gold Ventures Company Profile

Desert Gold Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mali and Rwanda. The company primarily explores for gold ores. Its flagship project is the Senegal Mali Shear Zone project that consists of a total of ten contiguous tenements covering an area of 410 square kilometers located in Western Mali.

