Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €125.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($127.55) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €106.00 ($108.16) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($142.86) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Safran Stock Performance

EPA SAF opened at €106.04 ($108.20) on Monday. Safran has a one year low of €67.17 ($68.54) and a one year high of €92.36 ($94.24). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €102.10 and its 200 day moving average price is €100.40.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

