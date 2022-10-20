Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $75.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DVN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Devon Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.68.

Devon Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $71.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $35.55 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.31.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business’s revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Devon Energy by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

