DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 301.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 267.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,700,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $126,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,335 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 83.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,600,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,330,305,000 after buying an additional 1,182,632 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 419.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435,532 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $106,990,000 after buying an additional 1,158,964 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 33.9% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,143,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $674,329,000 after acquiring an additional 992,049 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.81.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM stock opened at $96.84 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $164.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 201.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $83,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,521,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

