Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $146.03 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $3.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

