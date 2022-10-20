Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,961 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.09% of Dover worth $15,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. City State Bank acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth $457,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Dover by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Dover by 14.4% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Dover by 47.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Dover by 5.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOV. StockNews.com cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Dover Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE DOV opened at $121.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $184.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.505 dividend. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.70%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

