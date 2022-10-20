Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Receives $17.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DCT shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duck Creek Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $11.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average is $14.35. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $33.47.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

