Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Lowered to $98.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DUK. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.90.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:DUK opened at $89.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,638.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at $10,657,638.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $851,018. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.4% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 39.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 151.1% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

