Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Short Interest Up 7.5% in September

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bulk Shipping

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $49.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $78.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.81.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Increases Dividend

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.81. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The business had revenue of $162.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.92 million. Analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.93%. This is a positive change from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.17.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.