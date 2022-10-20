Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 288.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eaton Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $174.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.46.

ETN opened at $139.00 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

