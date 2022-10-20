Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT Lowered to $69.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Edison International to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.10.

Edison International stock opened at $56.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.09. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.73.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Edison International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Edison International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Edison International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

