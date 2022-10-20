Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target Lowered to C$17.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on EGO. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.90.

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.24. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $213.45 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 48.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth $266,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 12,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 60,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 39,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 15,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

