Ellis Investment Partners LLC Buys 67 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $168.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $330.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.30 and its 200 day moving average is $158.93. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

