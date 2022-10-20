Emerald Advisors LLC Acquires 317 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,891 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAGCO Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.68.

Home Depot Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of HD opened at $275.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.00. The firm has a market cap of $282.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

