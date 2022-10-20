Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 265 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,912,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $73.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.22 and its 200-day moving average is $88.62.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

