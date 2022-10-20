Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 421 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,792,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,317,330,000 after buying an additional 6,272,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Edison International by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,888,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,973,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,762 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Edison International by 36.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 73.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,933,000 after purchasing an additional 755,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Edison International to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Edison International from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.10.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $56.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.73. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $73.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.12%.

Edison International Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.